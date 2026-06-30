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Proud of What They're Trying to Take Away
Because what's left?
Jun 30
•
Steve Way
38
5
23
The Waiting List That Isn't a List
It's Purgatory
Jun 25
•
Steve Way
12
6
Brave
A stranger called me brave for buying cigarettes.
Jun 23
•
Steve Way
34
5
9
They Built an Exemption for Sick People
Then, They Made it Impossible to Get
Jun 16
•
Steve Way
31
3
17
People Look at Me All Day
Here's What They See
Jun 11
•
Steve Way
9
3
I'm Disabled
Say the word
Jun 9
•
Steve Way
47
8
14
The Grief No One Tells You About
It's tough on the streets
Jun 4
•
Steve Way
17
2
6
My Partner Is Not My Nurse
People can't read disabled love as love.
Jun 2
•
Steve Way
43
9
15
May 2026
Disabled People Held a Federal Building for 25 Days So I Could Have a Life
Seven States Are Trying to Take It Back
May 28
•
Steve Way
58
4
29
What "Independence" Actually Means When You Can't Get Out of Bed Alone
When You Can't Get Out of Bed Alone
May 26
•
Steve Way
65
12
30
How to Read a Medicaid Denial Letter
Find the Part They’re Hoping You’ll Miss
May 21
•
Steve Way
6
3
A Definitive Ranking of Every Wheelchair I’ve Ever Owned
The list no one asked for
May 19
•
Steve Way
20
1
6
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