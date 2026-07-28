The night before the premiere of Furious, I was watching a man take a power drill to his skull.

For context, this was on purpose. It was a wrestling match, he’s a professional, and the drill was part of the performance in the way that everything in wrestling is part of the performance right up until it isn’t. I was watching this with genuine appreciation, because I was also, at that exact moment, writing captions to promote my own acting.

Two guys doing the job. He goes to work and takes a drill to his head and I go to work and say lines sitting in a chair. Neither of us has what you’d call a normal relationship with our body being at the office.

Today, people are using a specific set of words about me. Overnight. Finally. Big break.

I want to do a little math with those words.

I’ve been auditioning for over 10 years. I don’t have an exact number of auditions I've done because at a certain point counting becomes a form of self-harm, but it’s enough that I have a preferred corner of my apartment for the lighting and a strong opinion about it.

There’s something nobody prepares you for about acting, and it has nothing to do with disability.

It’s mostly silence.

You get sides on Tuesday, four hours are spent on something that takes ninety seconds, and you rope in whoever’s around to read the other part, which means you’ve heard your loved ones deliver professional dialogue with all the conviction of a hostage. After you submit it, nothing happens, forever, and eventually you understand that nothing happening was the answer.

Nobody calls to say no.

I once auditioned for a Marvel project with my right eye swollen completely shut.

I’d had a bad reaction to makeup. There I am, doing the biggest audition of my life at the time, with one eye, looking like I’d lost a fight in a parking lot. And you can’t reschedule so you just do it with one working eye and a face that has opinions about you.

I still think about that tape. Somewhere in a Marvel casting archive there’s footage of me acting my heart out with one eye, and I hope whoever found it had a good day.

My body embarrassed me at the worst possible time, which is a thing that happens to every actor alive.

Then, there’s the other set of questions, which run underneath the first set the whole time.

Where’s the audition? Is there a step? Is the callback in the same building or a different one, and has anyone been in the different one? What floor? Is the elevator the kind that works or the kind that’s technically there? Where’s the bathroom, and is it the bathroom or is it the bathroom with a grab bar bolted three feet from anything useful?

None of this is anybody being cruel. People tend to get that wrong when I describe it. It’s that nobody thought about it in advance, because nobody made them, and so the thinking rests on me.

Which brings me to the actual tax, and it isn’t stairs.

It’s that I have to be the one who always asks.

Asking costs something completely separate from whatever answer I get. The second I ask for something, I’m the complication. I’m the guy with the situation, before anyone in that room has heard me read a single line. Now, I’m managing their discomfort about a question I didn’t want to ask either, and I’m doing it warmly, because warm is what keeps the room from tightening.

The sad part is when you get good at it. You develop a knack for timing and learn to bring it up early enough that it’s useful and late enough that it isn’t the first thing they know about you. That’s a skill nobody should need to have, and yet many disabled people are proficient in it.

For a long time I was gracious about all of it, because it felt like the price of the room.

I stopped being gracious somewhere around the four hundredth time somebody asked me a question they thought was generous.

“When was the first time you saw someone who looks like you on TV?”

The honest answer is: when I saw myself.

There wasn’t a guy before me who looked like me and did this. I didn’t grow up watching someone and thinking maybe I could do that. I got here without that, and then I turned on a television and there I was. It’s a strange thing to be, and not the warm thing people are hoping to hear when they ask.

So, Furious.

Elizabeth Meriwether wrote the part for me. She’s said so publicly, and I’ve watched people receive that as an act of charity, and I want to be precise about what it actually was.

It meant the thinking happened before I arrived.

Nobody had to be asked. There was no moment where I became the complication, no warm management of anybody’s discomfort, and no calculating when to escalate something. It was handled in advance by a well-respected professional who decided to handle it, and the result was that I got to roll in and just be an actor doing a job.

I’ve done this long enough to tell you how rare that is for someone like me, and how little it would cost to be common.

In the end, nothing got overcome. The barriers are all still exactly where they were, and the next job I get will start the same way every other one has, with somebody asking whether there’s a step at the door.

One person made a good decision and it changed my year, and it is not a system, and if you finish reading this feeling great about how it all worked out, the feeling has a shelf life of about one casting cycle.

However, the industry was shown how it should be done. There’s no excuse for it not to change.

After the wrestler took the power drill to his head, he got up.

That’s typically how wrestling works. You take the bump, get up, and you go to work again in a few days. The crowd usually doesn’t see the twenty years of driving to high school gyms in front of forty people that got you to the arena.

Nobody sees the tapes, the eye swollen shut, or the four hundred kind questions.

That’s show business.

I just want to keep working.

I write this newsletter twice a week, on disability, healthcare, and the machinery underneath both. It’s free to read because paid subscribers keep it that way for everyone else.

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Solidarity forever.



-Steve