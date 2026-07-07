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Kathleen Muldoon's avatar
Kathleen Muldoon
13h

I often show first year medical students data or images and ask them to put it into words. When I show the international symbol for accessibility (♿️) they say what you might expect a largely privileged able-bodied group of “fixers”-in-training to say - “handicapped”, “wheelchair bound”, “accessible” sometimes.

Then i offer my take, as mom to three kids including my disabled middle child - “FREEDOM” or “INCLUSION”.

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Joshua Simon's avatar
Joshua Simon
1h

“Wheelchair Enhanced”?

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