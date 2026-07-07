Nobody who uses a wheelchair calls themselves wheelchair-bound. Think about that for a second. The phrase describes us, gets printed about us, gets said to our faces, and not one of us actually uses it. It’s a word that only exists in other people’s minds and mouths.

Disclaimer: If you want to be wheelchair-bound, we don’t kink shame in this house.

But, here’s what the word gets wrong. My chair isn’t what holds me down. I’m not bound to it by any stretch. It’s the thing that gives me range. Without it I’m stuck in a bed, but with it, I’m at a movie premiere, on a set, at a wedding, or in an airport losing my mind at a gate agent like everybody else. The chair is 300 pounds of freedom. “Bound” is what you feel when you look at it. It’s not what I feel when I use it.

So, where does the word come from? It’s imagining the inability to walk as the worst day of your life. You picture yourself suddenly immobile, file it under tragedy, and then you attach the tragedy to me. But I didn’t lose anything to get here because it’s my normal. You’re grieving a version of me that never existed, and then you’re handing me the grief to carry on my already messed up back.

That would be annoying but harmless if it stayed a word.

The same instinct that says “bound” also asks “why are we spending so much to keep him comfortable?” When you think of a disabled person as a tragedy in a chair, you think of the money that keeps us alive as a mercy, not a right. Mercy is the first thing to get cut, which is why disabled people are constantly told we should rely on charities and churches.

Here’s the part that connects the word to the year we’re having. My chair does nothing without the care around it. Someone has to get me in and out of it. That care is funded through Medicaid and home and community-based services, the thing that keeps disabled people in our own homes instead of institutions. Eighty-six percent of optional Medicaid spending goes to disabled people and older adults, which is exactly why states cut it first when they need to find money. Right now there are more than 700,000 people sitting on waiver waitlists, waiting years for the care that turns a chair into a life.

The word “bound” and the waitlist are the same idea wearing different clothes. Both of them say your freedom is optional and the chair is where you belong, so stop asking for the rest of it.

I don’t need you to swap one adjective for another. “Wheelchair user” is accurate and what I prefer, but I’m not writing this so you can feel good about your limited and outdated vocabulary. I’m saying all this because the way you picture my chair becomes the way you vote on my care. If you see a cage, you’ll fund a cage, barely, and only when someone shames you into it. If you see what I see, 300 pounds of freedom that only works when the care underneath it holds, then you understand why the fight over Medicaid is a fight over whether I get to leave my house.

The only thing I’m bound to is a hyper-capitalist society that treats people like me as a deficit and burden. Navigating a system where I can’t have more than $2,000 to remain on Medicaid and spending years attempting to get a new wheelchair makes it hard to get ahead. I’m not saying it’s not possible, it absolutely is. But, it’s objectively more difficult.

Call me a wheelchair user. Then, go learn which piece of this they’re cutting next, because it probably won’t be the piece that touches you first.

Maybe I’ll ask you to tie me to my wheelchair so I can feel something.

Solidarity forever.

-Steve

Thursday, for paid subscribers: The Math of a Life. They actually put a number on people like me. There’s a dollar figure buried in the models for what a year of my life is worth to the budget, and once you see it you can’t unsee how every cut gets justified. I ran their math, then I ran mine. They don’t match.