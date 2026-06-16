When the Trump Administration passed Medicaid work requirements, they told disabled people not to worry. There would be an exemption for the medically frail so, if you’re too sick to work, the rule wouldn’t apply to you. Congress promised it and officials repeated it. Don’t panic, they said. We’re not coming for the people who truly need this.

On June 1, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a rule that explains how the exemption will actually work and now we know it’s a trap.

They built a door marked “for sick people” and then made it almost impossible to open. That was always the plan.

What “Medically Frail” Was Supposed to Mean

The entire defense of Medicaid work requirements rests on one claim: the disabled and chronically ill will be protected. Every time an advocate pointed out that work requirements would strip coverage from sick people, the answer was the same. There’s an exemption and medically frail individuals don’t have to meet the requirement.

It sounds reasonable if you don’t know how any of this works or don’t recognize the pattern of this current presidential administration. Of course we wouldn’t make a cancer patient prove they’re job hunting. The exemption is what let politicians vote for this and still claim they protected vulnerable people.

The whole thing depended on that exemption being real and reachable. It’s neither.

What the Rule Actually Does

The rule makes the definition of “medically frail” very broad. CMS set a single federal definition covering five categories: people who are blind or disabled, people with a substance use disorder, people with a disabling mental disorder, people with a physical, intellectual, or developmental disability that significantly impairs daily living, and people with a serious or complex medical condition. CMS even refused to let states shrink that list. On paper, that sounds like protection.

But, the trap is what you have to do to prove it, and keep proving it.

Being medically frail doesn’t exempt you automatically. You have to be identified as medically frail, verified, and then re-verified. The rule requires states to confirm your frailty status at least once every 12 months, and it lets them do it more often, as often as every renewal. After a short grace period, the easy ways of proving it start to close, and states move toward demanding documentation. A disabled person won’t clear the bar once and walk through the door. They have to stand in front of it, prove they belong there, then prove it again, and again, on whatever schedule their state sets, forever.

CMS told states it will audit them for approving too many people as medically frail. If a state’s frailty approvals look high “with little to no support,” the federal government flags it through its error-measurement program. The oversight structure was built to punish states for being generous and rewards them for being stingy. The incentive is to hurt and destabilize sick people.

How the Trap Works

Work requirements don’t kick people off Medicaid by telling them they’re ineligible. They remove recipients through extensive paperwork. You have to document your work hours, or document your exemption, on a fixed schedule, in a convoluted format, through an unreliable system, before a deadline. Miss a step and you’re out, even if you qualified the entire time.

The definition is broad, but breadth on paper means nothing if the proof is hard. A disabled person now has to identify themselves as frail, submit the documentation to verify it, then re-submit that documentation every 12 months, possibly more often, while their state operates under a federal incentive to keep approvals down. Every one of those steps is a place to lose someone. A missed form, a portal that went down, a notice sent to an old address, or a state that quietly decides the documentation isn’t ‘sufficient’ this cycle. Each one is a way out the door.

We know this is how it works because Arkansas already ran the experiment in 2018 and it ended with more than 18,000 people losing coverage in only seven months. The overwhelming majority of them were already working or already qualified for an exemption. They lost their coverage because they couldn’t get the paperwork through the maze in time.

The promise was “sick people are exempt.” The reality has evolved to “sick people may apply for an exemption through a process designed to exhaust them, against a standard designed to exclude them, with their healthcare as the penalty for failure.”

Why They Do It This Way

They do it like this because they can’t do it in good faith.

No politician can stand up and say they want to take healthcare away from cancer patients and disabled people because the public won’t accept it stated plainly. So, they build a structure that produces the same result through attrition, then they point at the exemption on paper and say the vulnerable are protected.

It’s the same playbook across every move this administration has made on disability and healthcare in the last 18 months. Work requirements that don’t increase work and only remove people from coverage, freezing asset limits that haven’t been updated since 1989 that keep disabled people in poverty, more frequent eligibility checks designed to catch people in a missed deadline, a lawsuit to gut the integration mandate that lets disabled people live at home, and now an exemption for sick people that sick people can’t actually get.

The strategy is always the same by making the cruelty procedural. Bury it in a 135-page rule and let the paperwork do what no honest vote could. When the coverage losses come, blame the people who couldn’t navigate the system you rigged against them.

What to Do

The rule is out, but the fight isn’t over. The federal definition is fixed, but your state decides how the proving works: how often you have to re-verify, what documentation they demand, and whether their system is usable or a maze. That’s where the cruelty gets dialed up or down, and that’s the fight you can win locally.

If you’re disabled or chronically ill, or you know someone who is, this is the moment to find out how your state plans to handle verification, how often you’ll have to re-prove your status, and what they’ll demand as proof, and to make noise about it before those rules get locked in. The federal definition is set, but how survivable the proving process is gets decided at the state level. That’s a fight you can actually win locally even when you can’t win it in Washington.

Call your state Medicaid office, state representatives, and find disability rights organizations in your state and ask them what they’re tracking and how to help. The implementation deadline is January 1, 2027, which sounds far away but isn’t, because the definitions get written long before the deadline.

If you’ve already gotten a notice, or you know the exemption process is coming for you, document everything now. Gather every diagnosis and piece of proof that you are exactly who the exemption was supposedly built for. Don’t wait for the system to ask. The people who survive this will be the ones who started building their paper trail before the maze opened.

They built a door marked “for sick people” and made it nearly impossible to open. So, we do what disabled people have always done when they rig the building against us.

We find another way in, we hold the door for each other, and we make so much noise that they can’t pretend they didn’t hear us.

Of course... there should be no medical exemption because there should be no work requirements because healthcare shouldn’t be means tested. I’m just the messenger.

Solidarity forever.

-Steve