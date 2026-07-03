My inbox is the early warning system.

I’m the healthcare guy. I signed up for the job because it found me, the way it finds a lot of disabled people who learn to fight their own denials and then can’t stop helping everyone else fight theirs. Somebody gets a letter they don’t understand, PCA hours get cut, or a kid ages out of a program nobody warned them about. At some point they remember the guy in the wheelchair who tells stupid jokes and is always posting about Medicaid, and they message me.

This year the messages changed. They used to come one at a time and spread out in the normal background hum of a broken system. Now they come in clusters. A new rule drops on a Tuesday and by Thursday I’ve got six people asking me the same terrified question in slightly different words. They never know it’s six but they do know it’s by design.

That design is the whole point of this essay.

A year ago, the cruelty started

Tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of H.R.1, or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, being signed by President Trump. The timing was the message. A second Independence Day, except this one was about deciding who gets to be independent and who gets managed.

Here’s what it did in reality, verified against the Congressional Budget Office: the OBBBA enacted the largest cuts to Medicaid in the program’s history, roughly $1 trillion over ten years (CBO and KFF). The CBO projects 10 million more people uninsured by 2034 from the health provisions, about 7.5 million of them from the Medicaid and CHIP cuts alone. The single biggest driver is the work requirement, which on its own accounts for a $325 billion cut and millions of the coverage losses.

Secretary Kennedy keeps going on television to say there are no cuts to Medicaid, because total spending still rises over the decade. Everything rises over a decade. Rent rises the same way the cost of insulin rises (but not wages). That’s not a defense, it’s a magic trick. When the CBO says millions of people lose coverage, any reasonable person calls that a cut, especially the person losing the coverage.

They paired about a trillion dollars in healthcare cuts with about a trillion dollars in tax cuts weighted to the top. The money just moved off the bodies of sick people and onto the balance sheets of people who will never see the inside of a Medicaid office. A redistribution of wealth, if you will. Notice how they’ll never call this socialism.

Work requirements: a paperwork trap dressed up as a values argument

The centerpiece is the work requirement, and you have to understand why it’s so effective at hurting people.

The pitch is simple and it polls well: able-bodied adults should work for their benefits (gross). Except, more than nine in ten Medicaid enrollees are already working, in school, caregiving, or unable to work because of a disability or illness. The requirement doesn’t find freeloaders, because the freeloader is a myth. What it finds is paperwork.

Starting January 1, 2027, expansion enrollees have to prove 80 hours a month of work or qualifying activity, and re-prove it at every six-month eligibility check, up from every twelve months. The Urban Institute’s March 2026 projection is the number I keep sending people: between 4.9 and 10.1 million people will lose Medicaid coverage in 2028 from the work requirement and the new six-month checks. The study found that 19 to 37 percent of people who already work would lose coverage anyway, because they couldn’t document it to the system’s satisfaction. People doing exactly what the law demands, cut because a portal timed out or a pay stub didn’t upload.

As I write this, the fight is already in court. This week, Maryland and 24 other states along with Washington D.C. sued the administration over exactly this rule, and the reason is the fine print. The June guidance quietly narrowed “medically frail” so that a diagnosis is no longer enough. Now you have to prove a significant health condition AND that it significantly impairs your ability to work, which means a trip to a doctor for a special note. Maryland’s own analysis says 45 percent of its expansion population, roughly 150,000 people, could be disenrolled, and the state admits that’s probably an undercount. The doctors are supposed to write the notes that save people, except as one Harvard health economist put it, that’s not what they’re trained or paid to do, and primary care is already burning out. Meanwhile, states get penalized for approving too many people. So the incentive runs one direction: deny.

TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz, who runs CMS now, says the rule "helps Americans build skills and independence through work, education, job training, or community service." I’m sure a stage four cancer patient would love to learn how to make an app in exchange for getting chemotherapy.

We already ran this experiment and it failed. Arkansas tried work requirements in 2018 and roughly 18,000 people lost coverage before a federal judge stopped it, with no rise in employment. Georgia built its version and reportedly spent close to five times more on administration and red tape than on actual care. This is the documented, repeatable result, and they wrote it into federal law anyway, knowing exactly what it does.

Nebraska went first under the new law, switching on enforcement May 1, 2026 with Montana and Arkansas following on July 1. The rest of the expansion states are next. On June 3, CMS published a 135-page interim final rule that, in the words of one patient advocate, significantly raises the bar for proving you’re medically frail. People in the middle of treatment now get the new hassle of proving their condition over and over, with any gap punished by losing their coverage. The exemption exists, but the burden of proving it is laid on the sickest people in the system, and every missed form is counted as a win for the budget.

Why this lands on disabled people no matter who they say they’re targeting

Here’s the part the architects are careful not to say out loud.

More than 86 percent of optional Medicaid spending goes to disabled people and older adults. When you cut Medicaid by a trillion dollars and tell states to find the savings, there’s no version of that math that spares us. We are the optional spending. The home care, personal aides, equipment, and therapies all sit in the category states are allowed to cut first.

And they always cut it first. The last time federal Medicaid funding dropped, between 2010 and 2012, every single state cut home and community-based services to some degree, and the waiting lists grew. We have the receipts on what happens, because it already happened.

Home and community-based services, HCBS, is the thing that keeps me out of an institution. It’s the aides and support that let me live in my home instead of a facility, work, have a life, and be the person I want to be. It’s also, in the cold language of Medicaid, optional. Already, before the OBBBA cuts even fully hit, more than 700,000 people are stuck on waiting lists for these waivers. Most of those lists are measured in years.

The bill pretends to address this with a shiny new HCBS waiver category. Here’s the reality, and it’s a dark one: the Center for American Progress ran the numbers and in its first year, the new funding covers HCBS for about 27 people per state. Twenty-seven in a country where the lists are hundreds of thousands deep. They put a shot of vodka next to a fire and called it a fire department.

The same machine, pointed at one group after another

If it were only the OBBBA, you could almost call it a budget fight. The bill was the engine, and over the past year I’ve watched them bolt it onto target after target, each time using the same method: bury the harm in a rule, form, or reclassification, so nobody has to stand up and defend the cruelty out loud. Proceduralize it and make it look like administration instead of a decision.

Walk the year with me.

SNAP, in my home state of New Jersey. The OBBBA’s food-aid work rules took effect and more than 26,000 New Jerseyans lost SNAP, all because of paperwork, not to actually being ineligible. Around 800,000 of my neighbors, one in eleven, rely on that program. Same trap, different benefit.

Tennessee, and this is the one that should make you lose sleep. In June, the state told around 400 families of critically ill and disabled immigrant children that if they stayed in the Children’s Special Services program past June 30, they’d be reported to a state immigration office that shares data with ICE. A law written for adults, signed in May, applied to children. You make the help so dangerous that the family declines it themselves, and then you get to say nobody was denied even though their kid died. That’s a human-rights violation masquerading as paperwork.

The integration mandate, the loaded gun. On June 18, a Justice Department legal opinion declared that the Olmstead integration mandate, the principle that says disabled people have the right to live in our own homes and communities instead of being warehoused in institutions, was never actually required by the ADA, and that the regulations enforcing it are unlawful. This is an opinion, not a repeal, so the regulations still stand. But, it’s an invitation to rescind them, a signal to HHS and DOJ that the door is open. They loaded the gun on the right to live at home. They didn’t fire it yet, but every good writer knows what happens when a gun is presented in Act I.

Bloomberg Law reported on June 23 that White House adviser Stephen Miller drove the memo, frustrated that DOJ was still reaching settlements to move people with mental illness out of institutions. The White House and DOJ deny he was involved, so hold it as reporting, not settled fact. But, the reporting connects the dots, because it ties the memo to Trump’s July 2025 executive order pushing cities and states to move homeless people into treatment centers. Read those two things together and the shape is unmistakable: the right to live at home and the push to commit unhoused and mentally ill people are the same policy, run by the same people, pointed at anyone the system would rather contain than support. The opinion offers no evidence that the right to live in your community caused any of the homelessness it claims to be solving.

Special education, handed to a man who pities us. This past month the administration moved the Office of Special Education Programs out of the Education Department and into HHS under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the same man who has said on the record that autistic kids will “never hold a job, play baseball or go on a date.” Disability advocates, a Republican former education secretary, and even RFK Jr.’s cousin called it what it is: a return to the medical model, the idea that we’re patients to be treated rather than students to be taught and citizens to be included. They took the kids who learn differently and filed them under sickness.

Five different fronts operating as one method. Reclassify a right as a privilege, bury the privilege under paperwork, and let the paperwork do the killing so no human being has to sign their name to it.

Sounds like they were never rights to begin with.

The civil rights model, and the quiet trip back to the medical one

Step back far enough and the year has a shape.

For most of the last century, disabled people were seen as a medical problem. We were diagnoses and were managed, contained, institutionalized, and decided for. Then, the disability rights movement spent decades dragging the country toward a different idea: we’re citizens with the right to be included, live in our communities, and to be in the room. The ADA, signed July 26, 1990, was the legal spine of that idea. George H.W. Bush called it a second declaration of independence. The integration regulations they’re now calling unlawful were first published July 26, 1991, on the ADA’s first birthday.

Everything I just laid out is the country quietly reversing that. Not with a grand announcement, because a grand announcement could be fought. They’re doing this with rules, forms, and reclassifications. The civil rights model says we’re people with rights. The medical model says we’re problems with costs. This year was filled with trading the first for the second, one interim final rule at a time.

Here’s the warning that should worry everyone reading this who doesn’t have a disability yet. Most of you will. Disability is the one minority group anyone can join at any moment, on any ordinary afternoon, in a car, diagnosis or a fall. The system they’re building to manage us is the system that’ll be waiting for you.

This isn’t a disabled-people problem. The whole floor is sinking.

If you’ve read this far thinking it’s about somebody else, look at what’s happening to people who aren’t even on Medicaid.

Last month Gallup reported that, for the first time in five years, fewer than half of Americans, 49 percent, can reliably afford healthcare. That’s the lowest since they started measuring. Shockingly, that survey was taken in late 2025, before the enhanced ACA subsidies expired and before most of the OBBBA Medicaid provisions even hit. That 49 percent is not the bottom, it’s the number before the year I just described lands on people’s kitchen tables in the form of a loss-of-coverage letter.

The squeeze is already worse for exactly the people this bill targets next. Only 34 percent of adults with COPD and 38 percent of immunocompromised adults can reliably afford their care. Gallup’s own conclusion, in their flat researcher language, is that this leads to delayed care, worse outcomes, more medical debt, and more death. They’re describing the road we’re already on, before the worst of the cuts arrive.

When I tell you what’s coming for disabled people, understand I’m also telling you what’s coming for you. We’re just standing on the front lines on the beach.

What they’re counting on, and the one thing that beats it

Go back to my inbox. Six people, same week, same rule, each one certain they’re the only one.

That isolation is the strategy. The entire method I just walked you through is engineered to make sure we never see each other. The SNAP family in Newark doesn’t know about the HCBS family in Kentucky. The special-ed parent fighting RFK’s reorganization doesn’t know they’re fighting the same machine as the immigrant family in Tennessee. Divided into small enough pieces, every one of us loses to the paperwork, alone, quietly, and convinced it was personal.

They came for us in pieces because in pieces we lose. The math only changes when the pieces find each other.

That’s not a feel-good line to end on. It’s the actual structural counter to the actual strategy. Solidarity isn’t a mood. It’s the one thing their whole method is designed to prevent, which is exactly how you know it’s the thing that works. When the SNAP fight, Medicaid fight, special-ed fight, and the integration-mandate fight understand themselves as one fight, the silos stop working. When a nondisabled person who can’t afford insulin recognizes the disabled person losing home care as a neighbor and not a stranger, the isolation breaks.

Here’s what I’m asking, concretely, because vague calls to come together are useless and you deserve better than useless.

Learn the machine, not just your piece of it. If your fight is SNAP, learn the Medicaid one. If your fight is your kid’s IEP, learn the HCBS one. They’re the same fight and they want you to think they’re separate.

Check on the person who went quiet. The paperwork works by exhausting people into silence. Someone in your life got a letter this year and didn’t tell anyone. Ask.

Refuse the frame. Every time someone says “work requirements” like it’s about work, or “medically frail” like it’s about medicine, say the real thing out loud: it’s about who gets to keep their healthcare and who gets buried in forms until they give up. Remember, healthcare should never be conditional on employment.

Make the quiet loud. The whole method depends on nobody having to defend it in broad daylight. So drag it out of the shadows, share the story, name the rule, and make them say it to your face.

The ADA turns 36 this month. The country will throw it a party, the same month it dismantles what the ADA promised. I’m not interested in the party, even though I’ll still drink heavily. I’m interested in whether we can still do the thing that built the ADA in the first place, which was never charity or pity. It was disabled people and the people who loved them refusing to be sorted into manageable pieces.

My inbox will be full again next Tuesday. I’ll answer every message I can, the way I always do. But I can’t out-answer a machine built to isolate people one mailbox at a time. None of us can, alone. That’s the whole design, and the whole way out.

I say it to sign off everything I say here. Understand it. It’ll save lives.

Solidarity forever.



-Steve