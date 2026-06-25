There’s a phrase that gets used in disability policy like it’s a normal, neutral piece of administrative furniture. The waiting list. As in, your state has a waiting list for home care. As in, you’ve been added to the waiting list. As in… please wait.

I want to explain what that phrase actually means, because almost no one outside the disability world understands it, and a lot of people inside it have been told to think of it as just how things work. It’s a policy choice disguised as a logistics problem, and once you see the trick, you can’t unsee it.

So here’s how Medicaid home care waitlists actually work, why hundreds of thousands of people are stuck on them, and why the word “list” is doing a lot of quiet lying.