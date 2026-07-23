I’ve been told I’m dying since I was a kid, which makes me an expert, or at least more qualified than the people who write inspirational quotes about it.

Here’s the first thing I know: everybody’s dying, but most of you get to be coy about it. You can act surprised. You have the luxury of treating death like a rumor, something that happens to other people and will presumably get sorted out before it’s your turn. I don’t have that. I got the memo early, in writing, with a prognosis attached. Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy doesn’t do subtlety. It hands you the syllabus on day one.

I’ve had a long time to think about this, and I want to tell you what I’ve learned over the years, as opposed to what you’re supposed to say.