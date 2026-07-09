Somebody, somewhere, has already decided what a year of my life is worth. They wrote it down as a definitive number, and I know roughly what it is.

It’s called a quality-adjusted life year, or QALY, and it’s one of the main tools health economists use to decide whether keeping someone alive is a good deal. The idea is simple enough to explain at a dinner party and cold enough to quickly end one. You take a year of life and multiply it by a quality score between zero and one, where one is perfect health and zero is death. A healthy year counts as a full year, while a year lived in a body like mine counts as less.