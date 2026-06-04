When people imagine grief and disability, they imagine one thing: they picture me mourning the ability to walk. They see a man staring out a window, grieving the life he would have had if his body worked the way theirs does.

That’s not the grief I have but it’s the only one they can understand. The real grief is somewhere else entirely, and almost nobody talks about it, because the people who would understand it are busy carrying it themselves.

Let me tell a tale about the grief no one warns you about.