On Monday, I had the best day of my professional life, and by Tuesday afternoon I couldn’t lift my arms above my desk.

That’s a unit of measurement for people like me.

Here’s how my week started. I had a show premiere on Hulu at midnight and an essay in TIME published at six in the morning. Between those two things, I did the work you do on a day like that, which is mostly typing and talking. By the end of it, my body had filed a formal objection, and Tuesday was spent paying the invoice.

Changing the channel between Barbie and House of the Dragon took a few minutes.

Every good week costs me a bad day or two on the other side. I’ve known that for years, but what’s new is that I finally have weeks worth paying for.

Something changed in the last twelve months and I still haven’t adjusted to it.

For most of my career the problem was that nobody was asking. Now people are asking… a lot. There are emails I haven’t answered and I’m having conversations about next year. Somebody wants to know if I’m available in October, and I’m apparently expected to have opinions about that.

This is the thing I wanted and signed up for. I want to be clear about that, because I’m about to complicate it and I don’t want the complication mistaken for ingratitude.

I have a progressive condition which means my body is not a fixed set of terms I negotiated once. The version of me that shows up in October is a slightly different negotiation than the one typing this with my left pinky finger.

When someone asks about October, there’s a logistical calculation running underneath the answer that most people don’t have to do. What will this physically cost? What else am I doing that week? Who’s traveling with me? Is the thing I can do easily right now still going to be easy?

I say yes anyway, but there’s a math problem to be done, and I’m the only one who can see it.