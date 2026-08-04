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Ashley Eakin's avatar
Ashley Eakin
5h

infuriating!

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Matt Sly's avatar
Matt Sly
6h

Thank you for breaking this down so thoroughly. Allow me to apologize on behalf of the 50% of Americans who hate everything and everyone who doesn't resemble them in every way, and thought they were qualified to vote based on their dedicated Fox News viewership, their commitment to their wives/sisters, and their support of the politicians who are really really good at perpetuating all of the above, while alienating those in their own family who may or may not appear to disagree with one or more of their idiotic opinions on issues about which they are too confounded to admit their astonishing degrees of ignorance and have about as much business discussing as they do Schrodinger's Cat.

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