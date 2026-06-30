Steve Way's Substack

Steve Way's Substack

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Heather's avatar
Heather
5h

I’m so glad I read this and appreciate adding yet another perspective to

my awareness. You’ve really described things so clearly, thank you!

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Nieta Greene's avatar
Nieta Greene
12h

Excellent article. I crossed posted the article to Nothing About Us Without subscribers.

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