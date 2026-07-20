Thirty-six years ago this spring, more than a thousand disabled people marched from the White House to the Capitol. Sounds familiar, but much different result. When they got there, about sixty of them left their wheelchairs and their crutches at the bottom of the steps and started climbing. Eighty-three marble steps, on their hands and knees, backwards, dragging themselves up by their arms. It took hours. Some of them had scrolls in their pockets with the opening words of the Declaration of Independence on them, which they handed to members of Congress when they got to the top.

They called it the Capitol Crawl. Four months later, the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.

There’s a part of the story that almost never gets told, and it’s the part that must be remembered this week.

One of the participants was an eight-year-old girl named Jennifer Keelan, who had cerebral palsy and said, when she started up the steps, “I’ll take all night if I have to.” Her photograph became the defining image of the whole protest and a lot of disabled activists were furious about that as it happened.

The editor of a disability magazine called The Disability Rag stated it as such: why would a movement trying to prove that disabled people are adults, not children, make its central image a child? Organizers had worried about it beforehand. They knew what a crawling kid would do to a viewer. It would move them and being moved is not the same as being convinced. A country that feels something about you is not the same as a country that owes you something long deserved.

They were right to worry. That image got sanded into the inspirational story of a brave little girl who wanted it badly enough. That’s how it gets taught, when it gets taught at all, and it’s a lie by omission, because the crawl wasn’t a feeling. It was a threat.

Sixty adults blocking the entrance to the People’s House with their bodies, in front of cameras is a hostage situation with better PR. The whole point was to make the building’s inaccessibility physically undeniable to the exact people who kept voting to ignore it. It worked, to whatever degree it worked, because it was confrontational. They crawled to make it impossible for a senator to walk past them and pretend the problem was theoretical.

So the fight over that photograph is the fight I’m still having every week, thirty-six years later. Do you see a citizen making a claim, or a person making you feel something? Because those two things get treated completely differently by a government. One gets rights while the other gets sympathy. Sympathy has a budget line, and budget lines get cut.

Which brings me to why this anniversary week hits different.

The people taking apart what those crawlers won are not doing it the way it was won. Nobody’s climbing anything. There’s no vote where a senator stands up and says disabled people should have less. It’s happening in interim final rules, reclassifications, six-month re-verification cycles, and definitions narrowed by a few words buried in a hundred-page document dropped on a Friday afternoon in June. It’s happening in language specifically engineered to be too boring to report on.

That’s calculated. You can’t crawl up the steps of a rule change. There’s no photograph of a documentation requirement. If you make the harm dull enough, nobody has to defend it, because nobody can see it. The people it’s happening to are too busy filling out the forms to organize.

The crawl worked because it was loud. The counterattack is designed to be silent.

Somebody has to make the boring stuff legible and direct to your inbox. That’s why I write this newsletter. I read the rules, rulings, and state budgets, I check every number against the primary source, and I tell you what’s actually in them, in language that isn’t built to make you stop reading. Then, I tell you what it looks like from the POV a body the rules are about.

Free posts here take apart the words people use on us. Paid posts go deeper, the essays only I can write, plus the healthcare guides that are genuinely useful, like the work requirements survival guide I put out last week, which is the kind of thing that saves somebody’s coverage if they read it in time.

Paying keeps this independent. It means I write what matters instead of what travels.

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They didn’t ask nicely and they didn’t wait to be given anything. Neither should we. The least I can do is keep the record.

Solidarity forever.



-Steve