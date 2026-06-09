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Sadie Dearing's avatar
Sadie Dearing
Jun 9

might have to make some "person of determination" patches and buttons

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Sara Corlett's avatar
Sara Corlett
Jun 10

Carl “Fritz” Odhner was one of my mother’s 60 first cousins. (Christian families…) I never knew him. He died in 1998. But I have been rediscovering him. He and his wife Rowena were long-time fierce advocates for the Americans with Disabilities Act. One interview I read said Rowena and Fritz were concerned that the ADA never had an enforcement mechanism. And of course I am shocked that the US government and churches got to make themselves exempt!

My kids were homeschooled using the former Gardiner Scholarship, which Florida is now calling the “Unique Abilities” Scholarship. It is managed by the University of Central Florida Center for a Students with (you guessed it) Unique Abilities—which is infested with and run by the same autistic conversion therapy industry grifters who wrote the state statutes on developmental disabilities to send themselves business! Their argument—before I exposed them and they took it down to rewrite it—was that ABA would save the state money by preventing students from needing special education services—ever.

In other words, the ABA lobby’s goal is to undermine the ADA. And, in my very strong opinion, THAT is why they refuse to use the word “disability”! They want POWER. They don’t want disabled people to have legal protections and rights—they want us to have to FAWN and BEG, so they get to decide “what’s best” for us and SILENCE our critical self-advocacy and only listen to forced gratitude.

But I am a medical anthropologist trained to see systems of power. When they were changing the name from “Gardiner Scholarship” to “Unique Abilities,” I made this argument until I was literally blue in the face—the veins in my neck somehow got blocked…. 🤷🏼‍♀️There is no “Americans with Unique Abilities Act”!

But the parents DO like the euphemisms. Even though they now can’t understand why their kid no longer has access to services they need.

“Unique Abilities” could be a kid who’s a star athlete or who wins Intel science competitions. It completely obscures the kids who can’t breathe on their own, whose bodies don’t obey them, who are curled in pain or crippled with anxiety. And so we get parents of able-bodied kids yelling “it’s not fair! Why should Unique Abilities kids get special treatment!” Special?? Your kid can play soccer all summer in the Florida heat, my kid can’t regulate his blood pressure or body temperature and has to stay inside taking salt pills, and you’re saying HE gets special treatment??

My late distant cousin Fritz must be rolling in his grave watching the Trump Regime zip tie wheelchair-using protestors in the same Capitol he and Rowena peacefully protested in and celebrated in 1990!

https://www.mcall.com/1998/07/20/lehigh-valley-advocate-for-disabled-dies-at-69-carl-odhner-pushed-for-more-research-in-1973-he-put-city-officials-in-wheelchairs-downtown/

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