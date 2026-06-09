There’s an entire industry of people working very hard to avoid calling me what I am.

Differently abled, handicapable, special needs, diversely functional, or even person of determination, which is an actual term the United Arab Emirates adopted and makes me sound like a Pixar character. People will reach for any of these before they’ll say the word “disabled,” and they think they’re being kind and sensitive.

Instead, it’s weird and uncomfortable, and they’re asking me to manage their discomfort by participating in a euphemism that exists entirely for their benefit.

I’m disabled. Say it. It’s not a slur or a bad word. It’s nothing you need to soften, dress up, or tiptoe around. It’s a description of my relationship to a world that wasn’t built for my body. That’s all it has ever been.

Where the Euphemisms Come From

Every one of these soft words comes from the same place: the belief that disability is so terrible, tragic, and unspeakable that the word for it has to be sanded down before it’s safe to say out loud.

When you call me “differently abled,” you’re telling me that the actual word for what I am is too ugly to use. You believe that “disabled” is an insult, which means you think being disabled is insulting. Therefore, there’s something wrong with being me that we both have to pretend around.

The discomfort is wearing kindness as a disguise.

“Differently abled” is the worst offender because it’s also a lie. There are things I can’t do, like walk, but, pretending I have a secret set of alternative abilities that balance the ledger is insulting in the other direction. It denies my reality to make you feel better. I don’t need you to imagine I have hidden powers. You really should accept that I have real limitations and help me build a world that accounts for them.

“Special” Is the Most Condescending Word in the Language

Special needs, special education, Special olympics. The word “special” has been wrapped around disabled people, disabled kids especially, for decades and it sounds gentle until you look at what it’s actually doing.

My needs aren’t special. I need to get into the building, I need to use the bathroom, and I need transportation that fits my body. These are human needs that the world decided not to plan for, and then labeled “special” so the failure to plan would sound like a category of person instead of a choice the world made.

“Special education” is the sharpest example. For a lot of disabled kids, “special education” has meant segregation. They’re put in a separate room or building with a lower set of expectations. It made putting disabled kids somewhere else sound like giving them something extra. It was less, with a nicer label.

When you call a disabled person’s needs special, you’re marking them as other. You’re saying their needs are a special case instead of a normal part of human variation that any decent system would have accounted for from the start.

The Euphemism Treadmill

Soft language never stops needing replacement.

Handicapped became outdated, so we got disabled. Disabled made people uncomfortable, so we got differently abled. Differently abled started sounding patronizing, so we got special needs. Special needs got mocked, so now there’s handicapable and person of determination and whatever nonsense coming next.

This is the euphemism treadmill and it never ends, because the problem was never the word. The real issue is the discomfort with the thing the word describes. You can change the word as many times as you want. As long as you’re uncomfortable with disabled people, every new word will eventually absorb that discomfort and need replacing too.

The disability community largely settled this years ago. Most disabled people, disability advocates, and disability organizations use the word disabled as identity-first language. I’m not going to quarantine it into a prepositional phrase to make you comfortable.

Some people prefer person-first language, and that’s their call to make about themselves. The point isn’t that there’s one correct word everyone must use, it’s that disabled people get to decide, and the euphemisms were never our idea. They were invented for us, by people who couldn’t sit with the plain word.

Just Say Disabled

I’m not asking you to be careful. Just be normal.

When you meet a disabled person, you don’t have to scan a dictionary for the safest possible term to perform sensitivity. Just say the word “disabled" the way you’d say tall, left-handed, or any other descriptive fact about a person’s body. That’s all it is.

The discomfort you feel reaching for a softer word is worth examining. It’s not protecting me because I’m fine with what I am. The inconvenience is yours, and the euphemism is how you hand it to me to hold.

I’m disabled. It’s far from the saddest thing about me, which is having to talk about this instead of healthcare. It’s just true, and I’d like to live in a world that can say so without flinching.

Solidarity forever.

-Steve