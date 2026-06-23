Steve Way's Substack

Steve Way's Substack

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Nessie's avatar
Nessie
Jun 24

F yeah, thank you

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Sue DeGregorio- Rosen RN, CLNC's avatar
Sue DeGregorio- Rosen RN, CLNC
Jun 24

Thank you Steve for your honesty and for zeroing in on "brave".

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