Not for the cigarettes, to be clear, though my pulmonologist would argue that’s the bravest thing I do. She called me brave for being there at all. For existing in the convenience store in my chair, with my vent in public on a Tuesday. The bar for my courage was set at “left the house.”

I get called brave a lot. Brave for going to the store, being on a date, having a job, and ordering at a restaurant like a man who wants chicken tendies. People say it the way you’d congratulate a toddler for using the toilet. Look at you.

The thing about being called brave for doing nothing?

It tells you exactly what they expected of you, which is… nothing. You don’t call someone brave for clearing a bar you assumed they’d clear. You call them brave when they did something you figured was beyond them. Every “you’re so brave” is just a sentence with the first half cut off. The full version is “I assumed someone like you would be at home, in the dark, waiting to die, so the fact that you’re buying American Spirit’s is frankly heroic and worthy of a medal.”

They think they’re handing me a compliment when they’re putting their assumptions in a box with a bow on top.

What brave is supposed to mean

Bravery is supposed to cost something. You’re brave when you run into the building everyone’s running out of or when you say the truth that’s going to get you fired. Brave is a choice to do the hard thing when the easy thing is right in front of you.

I didn’t choose this body and I didn’t run into anything because I’ve never been able to. I woke up with a craving for a coffee and cigarette so I went out and got it. The only thing I overcame was the front door. Calling that brave empties the word out completely. If existing while disabled is brave, then it means nothing, because I’ve been doing it involuntarily since birth along with every other disabled person you’ve ever clocked and quietly admired for being upright.

You’ve taken a word that’s supposed to mean “did the hard thing on purpose” and used it to mean “is alive in front of me.” Those are not the same and you know they’re not, because nobody calls you brave for going to Walgreens.

The part that isn’t funny

The real cost of being called brave is that it closes the conversation before it starts.

When you’re brave just for showing up, there’s nowhere left to go. You’re already at the top of the mountain. You can’t be good at your job, because being there at all was the achievement. You’re not allowed to be funny, smart, talented, or an actual pain in the ass on a bad day, because the story already has its ending and the ending is “and yet, he persists.” I become a finished inspirational object before I’ve opened my small mouth and said a word. The brave thing flattens me into a moral the same way the pity face does. Different costume, same job, and both of them decide who I am so they don’t have to find out.

It’s hard to argue with, because it’s dressed as kindness. If I tell you that “you’re so brave” hits like an insult, I sound ungrateful. So, most disabled people just take it. We let you feel good by doing the labor of absorbing your low expectations and handing back a smile. Correcting you is somehow ruder than you telling a stranger in a Walgreens that his continued existence is an act of valor.

What I’d actually take

Call me brave for the things I chose. I put my body on a TV show where millions of people who’ve never sat next to someone like me are going to have to look. I have no problem telling a room full of medical students that the system they’re about to enter is built to wear people like me down. Call me brave for writing the post about wanting to die and hitting publish.

Those cost me something. Those I’ll take.

Buying cigarettes so I can feel something isn’t brave. That’s just Tuesday. The fact that you can’t tell the difference is the whole problem.

If you want to be useful, save the word for when I’ve earned it. The rest of the time, I’m just being a person. Try seeing that one instead. It’s the harder thing to do, and you know what they call people who do the harder thing.

Now, be brave and subscribe to my paid tier. I need another pack.

Solidarity forever.

-Steve