Steve Way's Substack

Steve Way's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Alexander Stone's avatar
Liz Alexander Stone
20h

Thanks for this Steve. I am currently asking for just one door at our “ADA compliant” complex that I can open hands free. Just one. They said they’ll speak to legal and let me know. It doesn’t seem like a privilege to open the door hands free for my rollator or wheelchair but I keep hitting into this response. I’m also the resident who “refuses” to take her service dog to the dog park or grassy area down the way because I can’t navigate all the doors and gates with my dog and said rollator. So my dog poops in the plants outside my door and I pick it up once she’s secure on the porch. I’m that person. Choosing my safety and looking like an ass is a bitch of a position to be put in. I appreciate your work!

Reply
Share
Expert Level Bummer's avatar
Expert Level Bummer
1d

This world really does try to shrink us and make us disconnected from ourselves. We're easier to take advantage of that way.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Way · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture