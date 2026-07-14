The word sounds like a favor or something granted. You accommodate a difficult guest, special request, or a person being a little bitch much. Built right into the word is the idea that someone is going out of their way for you, and you should be grateful they bothered.

That framing is the whole problem, so let me rip it apart.

An accommodation doesn’t give me an advantage. It puts me on the same starting line everyone else has already been standing on. A ramp doesn’t launch me ahead of you into the building. It gets me to the door you walked through without thinking about it. Extended time on a test for someone with a processing disability doesn’t hand them a better score, it removes a stopwatch that was measuring something the test was never supposed to measure. Captions don’t give a deaf person a bonus. They give them the audio you got for free.

Nobody calls a staircase an accommodation for people who can walk. It’s just there and just is. The building has a way in, and it happens to be built for your body, so it reads as neutral, normal, and how the world operates. The ramp is the thing that gets a label and it implies the ramp is extra. But, the stairs were an accommodation too. They just accommodated the majority, so nobody had to name them.

That’s the trick hiding in the word. The default already fits most people, so most people never notice it’s a choice. Then, when someone needs a different fit, we call it “special,” as if the original was handed down by nature instead of poured in concrete by somebody who wasn’t thinking about you.

Here’s where it gets personal and where I think a lot of people get quietly stuck.

There’s a shame that comes with asking. I feel it too, so I’m not lecturing from above. When you have to ask for something, whether it’s a ramp, seat, extra minute, or any kind of help, there’s a voice in the back of your head that says you’re being difficult. You’re the reason things are slower, more expensive, and more complicated. Everyone would breathe easier if you just needed less.

That voice is lying, and it’s worth naming who taught it to you. It’s the same instinct that treats my care as a cost instead of a right, and my access as a burden instead of a baseline. It wants disabled people small and apologetic, asking for as little as possible and thanking everyone for the scraps. A person who feels ashamed to ask is a person who will accept less, and accepting less is exactly what the whole system is designed to get us to do.

I’m going to say the thing I have to remind myself of, too. There’s no shame in asking for what you need. None. Needing help is not a character flaw, it’s the condition of being a person. You already rely on a hundred things you didn’t build and can’t see, like roads, plumbing, and the labor of people you’ll never meet. The only difference with an accommodation is that yours has a name and a form to fill out. That’s a paperwork distinction, not a moral one.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, which turns 36 this month, is built on exactly this idea. It didn’t magically invent special privileges for disabled people. The ADA made a legal promise that access is a right. The door has to work for us too and we shouldn’t have to depend on whether someone happens to feel generous that day to open it for us. It took the favor and forced it into a floor.

That’s what I want you to hold onto, whether you’re disabled or not, because everyone will feel a version of this eventually. Asking for what you need is refusing to disappear quietly to make other people comfortable. The ramp was never an advantage. It was always just the door, built for a body someone finally remembered to include.

Ask for the ramp, seat, and any help you may need. When someone acts like you’re getting a special deal, remember they’re standing on an accommodation so old and so common they forgot it was ever built for them.

Solidarity forever.



-Steve